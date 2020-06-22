Driver, passenger, and infant injured in rollover in Dayton

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver was taken to a hospital by Care Flight following a rollover in Dayton.

It happened on U.S. 50 near Douglas Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger and infant were also taken to a hospital. The extent of injuries has not been released.

NHP says the driver may have had a medical episode.

The crash is still under investigation. All lanes remain open.

