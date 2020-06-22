DMV offices set to reopen Tuesday
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada DMV’s are set to reopen Tuesday, June 22, 2020 after an IT outage.
Officials say a fiber optic cable cut in Las Vegas caused outages for multiple state agencies.
Adding that the vendor rerouted traffic but they estimate 24 hours for a complete fix.
Officials say in-office appointments will only be available in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.