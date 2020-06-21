Two walk away from helicopter crash in Minden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon at Minden-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Agency reported.

The pilot and passenger walked away and were being evaluated by emergency medical services.

The FAA reported a SA342J Gazelle helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances at Minden-Tahoe Airport around 12:30 pm.

The helicopter caught fire after crashing.

