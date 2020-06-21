Advertisement

Tom Petty’s family gives Pres. Trump’s campaign a cease-and-desist order over song

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The late star’s estate issued a cease and desist notice to Trump’s campaign.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,” the estate said in a tweet Saturday. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

The letter also said, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

There has been no response from Trump’s campaign about the song.

Politics

Washoe County Primary Election results final

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM PDT
|
By Stanton Tang
The results of the Primary Election are finalized.

Politics

Self-employed workers seek better communication with DETR

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Outrage, fury, and devastation are the words KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond is hearing from self-employed workers waiting for unemployment benefits from Nevada's Department of Employment Training. and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Politics

DETR answering PUA claimant questions

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) is responding to PUA claimant questions.

Politics

Former Sen. Harry Reid says his cancer is in remission

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:03 AM PDT
|
By AP
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says his pancreatic cancer is in remission after he had an experimental treatment aimed at helping his immune system fight the disease.

Politics

Ackerman wins Democratic primary, to face Amodei

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM PDT
|
By AP
Democrat Patricia Ackerman has won a seven-candidate contest in a northern Nevada congressional district.

Politics

Unemployment PUA questions no one seems to be able to answer

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Unanswered questions from the Facebook group "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Nevada Self-Employed".

Politics

Primary Election 2020: Slow but smooth--so far

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Primary election 2020 was different thanks to the coronavirus, but for all the changes polls closed with few problems. Final results not expected before 10 p.m.

Politics

TMCC political science professor says voter participation could be high in primary

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
TMCC Political Science Professor Fred Lokken said there could be a better voter turnout for the Nevada Primary this year.

Politics

Black Lives Matter movement holds another peaceful protest

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 10:20 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
The Black Lives Matter movement organized another peaceful protest Sunday afternoon. Thousands showed up to support, learn, and have their voices heard.

Politics

Statehouse seats at play in Nevada's largely mail-in primary

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM PDT
|
By By SAM METZ/AP/Report for America
As of Friday, the Nevada Secretary of State reported that 309,813 ballots had been cast.