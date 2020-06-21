Advertisement

Statue of missionary toppled in LA Indigenous protest

This 1985 stamp honors Junipero Serra.
This 1985 stamp honors Junipero Serra.(National Postal Museum)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A statue of a Spanish missionary in downtown Los Angeles has been toppled by demonstrators.

The Los Angeles Times reports the statue of Father Junipero Serra in Father Serra Park was brought down Saturday by Indigenous activists who shouted and drummed as it flew off its pedestal. No police were present.

The 18th century Roman Catholic priest founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions.

Native Americans were forced to stay at those missions after they were converted or face brutal punishment. A statue of Serra was also toppled in San Francisco on Friday while statues on the East Coast honoring Confederates were pulled down.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Reno protest: A call for change

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two protests merged in downtown Reno.

News

One hospitalized following shooting near Boomtown

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The Reno Police Department says officers responded to the Chevron gas station at Boomtown just before 9 p.m.

News

Carson City, Reno Demonstrations For Racial Justice

Updated: 20 hours ago
|

News

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 20 hours ago
The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protest closes Carson Street

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM PDT
Just after noon protestors laid face down on Carson City’s main street.

News

Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM PDT
The sheriff said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:42 AM PDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

WCSD reminds families to update students’ immunizations

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:12 AM PDT
The school year starts in less than two months in Washoe County and school district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current.

VOD Recordings

WCSD Immunizations

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:56 AM PDT
School district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:18 AM PDT
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.