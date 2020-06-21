Statue of missionary toppled in LA Indigenous protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A statue of a Spanish missionary in downtown Los Angeles has been toppled by demonstrators.

The Los Angeles Times reports the statue of Father Junipero Serra in Father Serra Park was brought down Saturday by Indigenous activists who shouted and drummed as it flew off its pedestal. No police were present.

The 18th century Roman Catholic priest founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions.

Native Americans were forced to stay at those missions after they were converted or face brutal punishment. A statue of Serra was also toppled in San Francisco on Friday while statues on the East Coast honoring Confederates were pulled down.

