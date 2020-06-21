Advertisement

Reno protest: A call for change

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest eventually broadened into a call for change from an additional group.

“It’s really amazing and inspiring to see all the different types of people who are coming out to support,” said Cassandra Lopez, one of the protesters.

Helen Miranda, an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, protester thought the same thing.

"We are here basically fighting the same cause (as Black Lives Matter). We both want change, equality, and we want to be able to live in harmony."

Close to 100 people came to Reno’s City Plaza Saturday afternoon to hear speeches about social injustice.

Ocie Washington was just one person who offered words of encouragement.

"I was just speaking about what I want to see from my generation," she said. "I want them to step up as black people and to try and be as big of a topic as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks were back in the day."

Lopez showed up with her loved ones. She said she'll keep fighting as long as she sees inequality.

"I shouldn't have to worry about my family members - my nieces, my nephews - being outside and whether or not they're going to come home or not," she said.

After an hour and a half of inspiring messages, a different group - anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters - spoke to the group.

"We just decided if no one is going to do it then why don't we do it," said Ashley Solano.

Solano and Miranda started their anti-ICE movement last weekend. They estimate 20 people showed up. Saturday’s turnout was bigger. The two spoke in front of a new audience who stuck around from the Black Lives Matter protest.

"Hispanics are just scared to get a parking ticket," Miranda said. "That can be a reason why they get sent to an ICE detention center. That's unfair."

Solano and Miranda wanted to let people know how to invoke change on immigration policies by researching what is going on in ICE detention centers and how people are responsibly benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Separating families is another point anti-ICE supporters are against.

Those who came to both demonstrations gained perspective on topics they might not have expected to hear. Both groups agree that’s just fine.

