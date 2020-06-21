Advertisement

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Eskimo Pie logo via Associated Press.
Eskimo Pie logo via Associated Press.(Eskimo Pie)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” said Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for its parent Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, the U.S. subsidiary for Froneri, in a statement. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Eskimo Pie joins a growing list of brands that are rethinking their marketing in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks triggered by the death of George Floyd. Quaker Oats announced Wednesday that it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

Other companies are reviewing their name or logo. Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally-grown and milled white grits, said Wednesday it is “listening and reviewing our overall branding,” though no decisions have been made. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee River in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

Mars Inc. said it’s also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand. B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, also said this past week it is initiating “an immediate review” of its packaging. A smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal has appeared on Cream of Wheat packaging and in ads since at least 1918, according to the company’s website.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its bottles — which are shaped like a matronly woman — are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed that the bottle’s design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carson City, Reno Demonstrations For Racial Justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Black Lives Matter protest closes Carson Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
Just after noon protestors laid face down on Carson City’s main street.

News

Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform

Updated: 5 hours ago
The sheriff said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Latest News

News

WCSD reminds families to update students’ immunizations

Updated: 12 hours ago
The school year starts in less than two months in Washoe County and school district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current.

VOD Recordings

WCSD Immunizations

Updated: 12 hours ago
School district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Updated: 19 hours ago
Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

RFD T-Shirt Fundraiser

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Updated: 19 hours ago