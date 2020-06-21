One hospitalized following shooting near Boomtown
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) -
One person is in the hospital following a shooting near Boomtown on Saturday night..
The Reno Police Department says officers responded to the Chevron gas station at Boomtown just before 9 p.m.
Police say shots were fired from a car on westbound I-80 near the Mogul exit and the victim ended up at the Chevron a short time later.
When police arrived, they found that one person had been shot.
No word yet on any suspects involved.
