One hospitalized following shooting near Boomtown

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) -

One person is in the hospital following a shooting near Boomtown on Saturday night..

The Reno Police Department says officers responded to the Chevron gas station at Boomtown just before 9 p.m.

Police say shots were fired from a car on westbound I-80 near the Mogul exit and the victim ended up at the Chevron a short time later.

When police arrived, they found that one person had been shot.

No word yet on any suspects involved.

