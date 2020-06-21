Advertisement

One hospitalized following shooting near Boomtown

The Reno Police Department says officers responded to the Chevron gas station at Boomtown just before 9 p.m.
Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting along the Mogul offramp on I-80
Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff's deputies investigate a shooting along the Mogul offramp on I-80(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) -

One person is in the hospital following a shooting near Boomtown on Saturday night..

The Reno Police Department says officers responded to the Chevron gas station at Boomtown just before 9 p.m.

Police say shots were fired from a car on westbound I-80 near the Mogul exit and the victim ended up at the Chevron a short time later.

When police arrived, they found that one person had been shot.

No word yet on any suspects involved.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carson City, Reno Demonstrations For Racial Justice

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

News

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 7 hours ago
The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922.

News

Black Lives Matter protest closes Carson Street

Updated: 11 hours ago
Just after noon protestors laid face down on Carson City’s main street.

News

Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform

Updated: 12 hours ago
The sheriff said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.

Latest News

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

WCSD reminds families to update students’ immunizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
The school year starts in less than two months in Washoe County and school district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current.

VOD Recordings

WCSD Immunizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
School district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children's immunizations are current

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:17 PM PDT
Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

RFD T-Shirt Fundraiser

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM PDT