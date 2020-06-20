WCSD reminds families to update students’ immunizations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The school year starts in less than two months in Washoe County and school district officials are reminding parents to make sure their children’s immunizations are current. The State of Nevada and the Washoe County School District Student Health Services require students to receive immunizations before beginning school. In addition, TDAP and meningitis immunizations are required for students heading into the seventh grade.

“We really want parents to start thinking about it now because the appointmantes are going to get filled and they’re not going to be able to get the immunizations,” said Jennifer Crane, R.N., assistant director of WCSD Student Health Services.

Crane said that in past years, families had the opportunity to get their children immunized at back-to-school health fairs, but this year that's not likely to be an option because of COVID-19 since large gatherings are not encouraged. She said that parents will have to be more proactive this year in speaking with their child's doctor or visiting a clinic to get the required vaccinations. Margaret Allen, director of WCSD Student Health Services said the pandemic also makes it more important than ever for families to take preventative measures to keep their children healthy.

“We’re in the midst of COVID-19 and we don’t need to have a complication of an uprise in various vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Allen. “So we’re really trying to get out there and encourage parents to get their children immunized. We do have staff working this summer to review records and notify parents.”

You can find more information about immunization requirements on the Washoe County School District’s “Healthy Students, Healthy Schools” on the Washoe County School District’s website.

