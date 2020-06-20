Thousands waiting on DETR face possible eviction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Losing a home is a possible reality for thousands of Nevadans waiting on Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) to process their claim.

DETR is still working to process more than 23,000 unemployment insurance claims and an estimated 41,000 pandemic unemployment assistance claims. This is after weeks of progress processing a combined total or roughly 500,000 combined claims since the pandemic began. The agency has already paid out more than $3.4 billion in combined benefits so far.

Gov. Sisolak's moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential properties is set to expire June 30.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond is talking with a Reno man Tom Burke who is facing this difficult reality as he waits for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA).

"Tom you said you're less than two weeks from eviction. If you don't get payments from PUA what's going through your heat and mind right now?" Bond. "Resignation. Understanding that they're a business. Where will you go? At this point. I'm not quite sure," Burke."If this is not resolved. Will you be homeless? " Bond.

"Yes. Yes," Burke.

His story about this begins March 14 when he lost his job at the Silver Legacy Casino because of the pandemic."You qualify for PUA because you don't have sufficient work history. Is that correct?" Bond,

"That's correct," Burke. He says he's been looking for work since he lost his job, but with no success."You applied for PUA May 16 of 2020 this year. What was the first road block?" Bond. "One is there is a refusal of telework (on his PUA application). I was never offered telework. I would never refuse it, I'm completely set up for it," Burke. "And you said there's one other issue you've been facing?" Bond. "From that point to this day I have spent in excess of 100 hours trying to get a hold of the two phone numbers they provided me." Burke.

"Not been able to get even a hello how are you doing? It's just please hold an then they disconnect you after several of those rotations," Burke.

"Have you talked with a human being yet?" Bond.

"No," Burke.

He says he received a promise in writing from DETR. "It clearly says that we will resolve your issues and you'll be notified and it May take up to 21 days. We've passed that 21 days. That ship has sailed," Burke.

"You planned on that and you didn't get it and you're in trouble because of the promise right?" Bond.

"That's correct," Burke. "What would you like to say to Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation," Bond. "First of all give us an avenue. They provide no email address. No telephones that work. No physical address to visit. no physical address to mail to," Burke. "What would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?" Bond. "Give us an avenue to respond to your employees comments that we have issues so we can start resolving them," Burke. "You are literally two weeks from being evicted. What do you want to say to the Governor and DETR in that regard?" Bond.

“We’ll that’s a problem. They’re going to have to deal with in two and a half to three weeks,” said Burke.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.