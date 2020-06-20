Advertisement

Steets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Published: Jun. 20, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Krug House will be moved Sunday from 829 Lake St. to 2520 Plumas St., the Reno Police Department said. It is going from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

Between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., streets and intersections along the route may be temporarily blocked or closed. The route includes Kietzke and Moana lanes. Some places have “no parking” signs in place. People traveling in this area during the moving time may expect delays.

Here is the route:

• Lake Street - right on 9th St

• 9th St- right on Evans Avenue

• Evans Avenue - right on 5th St

• 5th St- left on Lake Street

• Lake Street - left on 2nd Street - Veer left on Kuenzli Street (against traffic)

• Kuenzli Street to right on Kietzke Lane

• Kietzke Lane - right on Moana Lane

• Moana Lane - right on Plumas Street

