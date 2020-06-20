RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is participating in a fundraiser to help support small, local businesses who have been impacted by the Coronavirus.

The T-shirt fundraiser is in partnership with Team Sports Ink in Carson City. Multiple sizes are available in mens, ladies and youth categories.

The deadline to order is Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. If an item becomes unavailable, you’ll be notified and your credit card will be refunded. Orders will not be processed until the sale has expired. Please allow 2 to 3 weeks from the date the store closes to receive your goods. All orders will be shipped directly to you. There are no refunds or exchanges.

To order a shirt, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.