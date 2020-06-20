Advertisement

RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is participating in a fundraiser to help support small, local businesses who have been impacted by the Coronavirus.

The T-shirt fundraiser is in partnership with Team Sports Ink in Carson City. Multiple sizes are available in mens, ladies and youth categories.

The deadline to order is Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. If an item becomes unavailable, you’ll be notified and your credit card will be refunded. Orders will not be processed until the sale has expired. Please allow 2 to 3 weeks from the date the store closes to receive your goods. All orders will be shipped directly to you. There are no refunds or exchanges.

To order a shirt, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

RFD T-Shirt Fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Reno Juneteenth Event

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Nevada delegation wants statue of late senator replaced

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Democrats say the statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”

Latest News

News

Thousands waiting on DETR face possible eviction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many in Nevada waiting for DETR benefits face possible eviction when Gov. Sisolak's moratorium expires June 30, 2020.

News

San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals

Updated: 6 hours ago
The San Francisco Zoo says a local wild carnival apparently killed two wallaroos and a red kangaroo.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Warmer weather is here just in time for the official start of summer. Valleys will warm into the 90s, with 80s expected in the Tahoe Basin. The weather will stay dry with occasional clouds through early next week. A few T-storms may pop up by Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:38 PM PDT. Happy Father's Day Weekend! -Jeff

News

Art covers scars left by riot

Updated: 9 hours ago
Reno City Hall was damaged in the riot that followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally. The plywood that covered the damage didn't hide it, but art may help heal.

News

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off canceled this year

Updated: 9 hours ago
Restrictions from state and local governments are cited as the reason for the cancelation.