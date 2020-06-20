Advertisement

Nevada delegation wants statue of late senator replaced

In this March 28, 2011, file photo, a larger-than-life bronze statue of Patrick A. McCarran of Nevada, left, stands near the entrance to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. Beside McCarran are statues of Roger Williams of Rhode Island, middle, and John Hanson, president of the Continental Congress from Maryland. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this March 28, 2011, file photo, a larger-than-life bronze statue of Patrick A. McCarran of Nevada, left, stands near the entrance to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. Beside McCarran are statues of Roger Williams of Rhode Island, middle, and John Hanson, president of the Continental Congress from Maryland. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:51 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are renewing a proposal to remove a statue of a former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran from the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, saying that he left a “legacy of racism, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia.”

Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto and Reps. Steven Horsford,  Dina Titus and Susie Lee made the request in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders.

The letter says McCarran supported workers’ rights and helped shape the air travel industry, but that his statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.” 

