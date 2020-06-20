Advertisement

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:17 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) -Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. But the event was a special protest, Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in 1865.

The privileged community on Lake Tahoe's west shore was not quiet. Protesters shouted their messages and drivers honked their car horns to show support.

“(The protest) shows that a lot of people care about what’s going on in our country,” said speaker Robert Watts.

The Juneteenth peaceful protest at Heritage Plaza started with sign making. That allowed people to express their opinions and raise awareness for racial injustice.

Kimmy Bloom had her Black Lives Matter sign on hand. She wasn't the only one.

"We all have masks on but you can tell that we're all smiling," she said. "We're all here for the right cause, and now we're all here together. It's a beautiful thing."

Then Robert Watts grabbed the mic. As the event's speaker he really wanted to spark real change. The goal was to get people to feel what he has felt his entire life.

"I hope this isn't a fad," Watts said of the protest. "I hope people can truly understand the differences and the hardships African Americans face."

Watts urged those who came to vote and pass their knowledge down to younger generations. Tahoe City native Kristy Oriol came to learn and get a head start on teaching her son, Noah, to care.

"I think it's really easy for kids his age, especially kids of privilege, to not understand racism so it's important that from a very young age we're teaching (Noah) about the importance of standing up for what's right," she said.

Finally, a silent gesture to honor George Floyd who was killed in police custody late last month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We'll be kneeling for eight minutes," Oriol said. "That shows how long it took for someone to kill another person and I think it's important to feel that."

Watts was thrilled with the number of people who showed up to not only support him, but the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We've endured a lot. We toughed it out," he said. "Now we have freedom and those freedoms may have been lost recently so I'm going to fight and I hope everyone else fights to bring them back."

The hour long protest remained peaceful. Because of efforts like Friday’s event Juneteenth is becoming more mainstream. It’

s progress Watts wants to see continue.

