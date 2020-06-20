Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass.
Emergency crews in Jacksonville were called to investigate a possible suicide.
But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in a New York City police uniform.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.
