Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this photograph of mannequin dressed in a police uniform and pig's head hanging from an overpass.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this photograph of mannequin dressed in a police uniform and pig's head hanging from an overpass.(Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass.

Emergency crews in Jacksonville were called to investigate a possible suicide.

But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in a New York City police uniform.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.

