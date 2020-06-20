Fire reported in the Sutcliffe area

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Front is reporting a fire in the Sutcliffe areas next to Pyramid Lake.

Sierra Front calls it the Hardscrabble Fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is one of the agencies responding and at 4:30 p.m. it reported the fire is 45 acres. It is all on Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe land.

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.