Fire reported in the Sutcliffe area

This Bureau of Land Management photo from the Virginia Peak camera shows a fire burning near Sutcliffe.
This Bureau of Land Management photo from the Virginia Peak camera shows a fire burning near Sutcliffe.(BLM Fire Camera)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Front is reporting a fire in the Sutcliffe areas next to Pyramid Lake.

Sierra Front calls it the Hardscrabble Fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is one of the agencies responding and at 4:30 p.m. it reported the fire is 45 acres. It is all on Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe land.

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire.

