DETR boss leaves, citing safety concerns

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The interim director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is returning to her job as Silver State Health Insurance Exchange executive director because of concerns about her personal safety, the governor’s office said Friday.

The governor’s office said Heather Korbulic successfully led the department through the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, the governor’s office said.

“While Director Korbulic has made great strides and enjoyed serving in this interim role, she requested the transition due to threats to her personal safety,” the statement said.

She served less than two months on the job. The state made progress on a backlog of unemployment claims as it reached a record level of unemployment caused the COVID-19 quarantine, but complaints persisted about traditional unemployment and PUA claims not being paid.

In the last seven weeks, DETR worked through more than 131,000 backlogged unemployment claims; hired new employees to help with unemployment claims; increased call center ability; and launched special programs to help those who exhausted unemployment claims and to help independent contractors and others who weren’t covered by regular unemployment.

“Director Korbulic jumped right into DETR in early May and immediately demonstrated her leadership and problem-solving skills,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Heather’s coordinated project management experience has benefited the department and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to connect Nevadans to unemployment benefits. I am so grateful to her for taking on this challenging project to make sure Nevadans were able to access their benefits.”

Another interim director will be named in the next week, the governor’s office said.

