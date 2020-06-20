Advertisement

Black Lives Matter protest closes Carson Street

As of 2:30 p.m., Carson Street was reopened
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A Black Lives Matter protest in Carson City shut down Carson Street from about noon to about 2:30 p.m.

Just after noon protestors laid face down on Carson City’s main street. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office closed Carson Street.

By about 12:35 the situation seemed to calm down, but Black Lives Matter protesters and All Lives Matter protesters started exchanging strong words at about 12:40 p.m.

There was a smaller group of Black Lives Matter protesters at about 10 a.m. but by 11:30 a.m. it grew to about 50 to 60 people. The larger group marched and chanted slogans like “I Can’t Breathe,” “Black Lives Matter” and “We Need Change.”

KOLO 8 News Now’s Abel Garcia said some of the approximately 15 All Lives Matter protesters walked over to the Black Lives Matter said and got into a yelling confrontation with the Black Lives Matter protesters. Eventually, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office got involved and escorted the All Lives Matter side away. Some Black Lives Matter protesters were angry and were yelling at deputies about not having their rights to protest protected.

Black Lives Matter protesters lay on the street in Carson City.
Black Lives Matter protesters lay on the street in Carson City.(ABel Garcia)

