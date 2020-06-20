Art covers scars left by riot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plywood covered the broken windows at city hall in the wake of the riot that followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Reno, but it did little to mask the damage.

And as City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr reflected, that carried a message all it’s own.

“We don’t care. To me that’s how I read it. We abandoned city hall. It’s like an abandoned building covered with wood. There’s nothing good about that.”

So rather than leave the wounds--physical and emotional--lingering unaddressed, a decision was made to turn it into art, art that addressed this moment in our history.

Artist Joe C. Rock was given a theme that stated the city’s goal and vision: Equality and Unity. He took it from there.

“I wanted to touch base especially on the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that’s going on in the world. How these boards got put up and focus on quality and something that’s positive and prideful in our community as well.”

There are other messages emerging as Rock works on his piece. There will be local figures among them including local educator Alice Smith and former UNR quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The mural is still a work in progress. Rock figures it will be done next week, but Friday afternoon it was formally revealed in ceremonies at city hall carried live on line. In the meantime the public is invited downtown to watch it take shape.

The mural’s cost--$3,000--was covered by private donors. And at the end of a 10 week run, when the damage windows are replaced, the art may be repurposed to raise funds for city hall or a non-profit.

By that time, it will be seen by visitors and residents. Viewing it, each will take away their own impressions.

“What I want them to take away is that the city of Reno is not content with the state of affairs,” says Duerr..”We want to step forward or lean in and do the hard work to reach all segments of our community and really have Reno be that safe place.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.