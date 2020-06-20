Advertisement

Art covers scars left by riot

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plywood covered the broken windows at city hall in the wake of the riot that followed a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Reno, but it did little to mask the damage.

And as City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr reflected, that carried a message all it’s own.

“We don’t care. To me that’s how I read it. We abandoned city hall. It’s like an abandoned building covered with wood. There’s nothing good about that.”

So rather than leave the wounds--physical and emotional--lingering unaddressed, a decision was made to turn it into art, art that addressed this moment in our history.

Artist Joe C. Rock was given a theme that stated the city’s goal and vision: Equality and Unity. He took it from there.

“I wanted to touch base especially on the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that’s going on in the world. How these boards got put up and focus on quality and something that’s positive and prideful in our community as well.”

There are other messages emerging as Rock works on his piece. There will be local figures among them including local educator Alice Smith and former UNR quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The mural is still a work in progress. Rock figures it will be done next week, but Friday afternoon it was formally revealed in ceremonies at city hall carried live on line. In the meantime the public is invited downtown to watch it take shape.

The mural’s cost--$3,000--was covered by private donors. And at the end of a 10 week run, when the damage windows are replaced, the art may be repurposed to raise funds for city hall or a non-profit.

By that time, it will be seen by visitors and residents. Viewing it, each will take away their own impressions.

“What I want them to take away is that the city of Reno is not content with the state of affairs,” says Duerr..”We want to step forward or lean in and do the hard work to reach all segments of our community and really have Reno be that safe place.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Juneteenth Celebration in Tahoe City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Close to 100 people lined the main road through Tahoe City Friday afternoon in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

RFD T-Shirt Fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Reno Juneteenth Event

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Nevada delegation wants statue of late senator replaced

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Democrats say the statue should be replaced with one of a person who better represents Nevada’s values “as a compassionate, diverse and welcoming state.”

Latest News

News

Thousands waiting on DETR face possible eviction

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many in Nevada waiting for DETR benefits face possible eviction when Gov. Sisolak's moratorium expires June 30, 2020.

News

San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals

Updated: 6 hours ago
The San Francisco Zoo says a local wild carnival apparently killed two wallaroos and a red kangaroo.

News

RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Fundraiser will support local, small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Warmer weather is here just in time for the official start of summer. Valleys will warm into the 90s, with 80s expected in the Tahoe Basin. The weather will stay dry with occasional clouds through early next week. A few T-storms may pop up by Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:38 PM PDT. Happy Father's Day Weekend! -Jeff

News

Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off canceled this year

Updated: 9 hours ago
Restrictions from state and local governments are cited as the reason for the cancelation.