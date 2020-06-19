WCSO warns of water safety after couple rescued from Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you about water safety after a couple was rescued from Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were patrolling just northwest of Thunderbird Lodge on Marine 9 when they found a man and woman clinging to a deflated raft around 3 p.m. The two were about 20 feet from shore and were not wearing life vests and were not dress appropriately for the cold water, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple reported they had struggled in the water for about 20 minutes.

Both were rescued, but refused medical treatment.

Sheriff Darin Balaam is reminding anyone who is heading to Lake Tahoe this weekend to be aware of the water’s temperature which hovers around 50° Fahrenheit.

“The best way for anyone to stay safe while swimming or recreating in Lake Tahoe is to wear a life jacket,” says Sheriff Balaam. “Cold water shock is real and can occur suddenly and unexpectedly.”

An average of seven people die in the cold Lake Tahoe water each year, according to published reports.

