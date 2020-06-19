Washoe County Primary Election results final
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Commissioners have voted to approve the Primary Election canvass, making the results final and official.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was mostly done by mail-in ballots.
According to the Washoe County Registrar of voters, there were 95,824 ballots cast. That number represents 32.8% of the registered voters in the county.
Democratic votes cast - 40,676 (38.82%)
Republican votes cast - 40,036 (38.5%)
Early voting totaled 1,625. In-person voting on Election Day totaled 1,479. Mail-in votes totaled 92,720.
