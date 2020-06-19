Advertisement

Washoe County Primary Election results final

(WBAY)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Commissioners have voted to approve the Primary Election canvass, making the results final and official.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was mostly done by mail-in ballots.

According to the Washoe County Registrar of voters, there were 95,824 ballots cast. That number represents 32.8% of the registered voters in the county.

Democratic votes cast - 40,676 (38.82%)

Republican votes cast - 40,036 (38.5%)

Early voting totaled 1,625. In-person voting on Election Day totaled 1,479. Mail-in votes totaled 92,720.

Click here for election results.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Self-employed workers seek better communication with DETR

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Outrage, fury, and devastation are the words KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond is hearing from self-employed workers waiting for unemployment benefits from Nevada's Department of Employment Training. and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Politics

DETR answering PUA claimant questions

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) is responding to PUA claimant questions.

Politics

Former Sen. Harry Reid says his cancer is in remission

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:03 AM PDT
|
By AP
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says his pancreatic cancer is in remission after he had an experimental treatment aimed at helping his immune system fight the disease.

Politics

Ackerman wins Democratic primary, to face Amodei

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM PDT
|
By AP
Democrat Patricia Ackerman has won a seven-candidate contest in a northern Nevada congressional district.

Latest News

Politics

Unemployment PUA questions no one seems to be able to answer

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Unanswered questions from the Facebook group "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Nevada Self-Employed".

Politics

Primary Election 2020: Slow but smooth--so far

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Primary election 2020 was different thanks to the coronavirus, but for all the changes polls closed with few problems. Final results not expected before 10 p.m.

Politics

TMCC political science professor says voter participation could be high in primary

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:52 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
TMCC Political Science Professor Fred Lokken said there could be a better voter turnout for the Nevada Primary this year.

Politics

Black Lives Matter movement holds another peaceful protest

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 10:20 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
The Black Lives Matter movement organized another peaceful protest Sunday afternoon. Thousands showed up to support, learn, and have their voices heard.

Politics

Statehouse seats at play in Nevada's largely mail-in primary

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM PDT
|
By By SAM METZ/AP/Report for America
As of Friday, the Nevada Secretary of State reported that 309,813 ballots had been cast.

Politics

140,000 calls to PUA line on opening day

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Record call volumes reported Monday June 1, when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance call center first opened.