Spine Nevada encouraging patients to seek treatment

Receptionist answering phone
Receptionist answering phone(KOLO)
By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:00 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spine Nevada has implemented new safety measures during this pandemic.

"We've really taken steps to mitigate the risks," stressed Dr. James Lynch, Spinal Neurosurgeon at Spine Nevada.

They’ve implemented extra screenings for patients and zero-contact check-in. They also ask people to wear a mask while inside, and will provide them to those that don’t have one. And you’re asked to wait in your car until your appointment begins.

"All of our staff wear masks. They clean 3-4 times per day; do a general clean-down," added Lynch. "They clean the rooms after each patient visits."

They're encouraging people to come in if they need treatment, since there's been a rise of people avoiding clinics and hospitals out of fear of Covid-19 exposure.

"One of the concerns was, patients were putting off care, not just from a spine point of view, but in general their medical care which is just going to allow the continuance of problems to escalate and are really going to create larger problems for them down the road," said Lynch.

They also now offer telemedicine for virtual appointments, especially for those initial consultations.

"The majority of our clinic visit is history so that can be done. A patient is going to tell you their problem, what they're experiencing, where the pain is," added Lynch. "That can then lead to alteration of treatment. And let's get the imagine ordered, the MRI and the x-rays, we'll go through that in our next visit."

Spine Nevada is offering a free virtual seminar on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. Anyone can tune in and ask questions about back, neck or joint pain to see if they need treatment. You can get more information and register at the link provided below.

