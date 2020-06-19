Advertisement

Shades of Queening hosting Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza

The event takes place at Reno City Plaza 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local black women’s empowerment group, Shades of Queening, will host a Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza Friday. The event is called Freedom Friday and people are encouraged to bring chalk and write messages on the city’s plaza.

Co-founder and organizer Kapreace Young said the event is a time to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States and have important conversations in the community.

“We want people to come out and express themselves artistically on what Juneteenth means to them and their appreciation and celebration for black lives.” The words Black Lives Matter will be sketched onto the plaza and participants can write messages in and around it.

According to Young, Shades of Queening is working with city officials to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the city’s street.

“We have been seeing trends that there’s different cities doing Black Lives Matter murals on their streets like in Washington, D.C.”

She continued, “It’s a place for black people to acknowledge that there is a place for them in the city. We think its time for Reno to take that stand and we are hoping that we can get the support that we need from different city officials.”

Young hopes the mural will be on the city council agenda next month. “Even though its not permanent today, we are hoping to get something permanent for the future,” said Young.

The Freedom Friday event is between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

