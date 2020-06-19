Advertisement

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.

A new report by Awake Security says the firm identified 111 malicious add-ons downloaded more than 32 million times.

Extensions add additional functions to web browsers to improve the user experience.

But the extensions identified in the report allowed hackers to take screenshots and steal passwords.

Google says the malicious extensions have been removed from its store.

You can read the report for yourself here.

