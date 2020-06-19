Advertisement

Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC to host blood drive with Vitalant

Blood drive graphic by MGN.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC are hosting a blood drive with Vitalant Monday and Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

It will include a test for COVID-19 antibodies.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call 775-785-6644 or go online to https://bloodhero.com/ .

Antibodies tests tell if people have been infected with COVID-19 in the past. It does not say if someone is currently infected. Vitalant has a COVID-19 FAQ here: https://www.vitalant.org/covid-faqs.aspx. An antibodies test FAQ is here: https://www.vitalant.org/antibodytest.

“We are proud to host a blood drive at Greater Nevada Field and do our part to serve the community during this challenging time for all of Northern Nevada,” Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said in a statement. “This two-day blood drive delivers double the good when you save lives and learn your COVID-19 antibody status, which is especially important given the critical shortage of blood as hospitals have increased surgeries and other procedures. Register online to reserve your time slot to donate at the ballpark.”

