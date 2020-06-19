Advertisement

New farmers market comes to Reno

(WEAU)
By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new farmers market is now in Reno and will run every Friday through October 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Cary Yamamoto is the owner of Bonsai Blue Garden Market and said he was very pleased with how many people came to the first one.

“You know that saying of build it and they will come? Well it’s hard to say but we’re really excited about it and I’m really excited about the turnout thus far,” he said.

He said it gives local farmers a fresh opportunity to sell their products.

"Certainly a good time to be able to get out and into the open air talk to some farmers and see what they have to offer."

He said gardening and these types of markets have become more popular because of COVID-19.

"Especially this year during our pandemic times of food shortages and such. It's really been an important time for homeowners and people in the community to see where food comes from and start a garden themselves."

He also said he wants to see the market grow and expand.

"I really do. This is somewhere off the beaten path of a farmers market and it's in an area that I believe those that are interested in is growing farmers markets and I think this is a great venue for that."

The market is located at 290 Kietzke Lane.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County home seriously damaged by fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire was reported about noon on Friday, June 19, 2020.

News

City of Reno to dedicate mural and call to action

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Reno will host a mural dedication and call to action event at Reno City Hall on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

News

WCSO warns of water safety after couple rescued from Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The sheriff's office is reminding you to plan for Lake Tahoe's cold temperatures this summer.

News

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 4 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Latest News

News

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

News

Shades of Queening hosting Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local black women’s empowerment group, Shades of Queening, will host a Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza Friday. The event is called Freedom Friday and people are encouraged to bring chalk and write messages on the city’s plaza.

News

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.