New farmers market comes to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new farmers market is now in Reno and will run every Friday through October 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Cary Yamamoto is the owner of Bonsai Blue Garden Market and said he was very pleased with how many people came to the first one.

“You know that saying of build it and they will come? Well it’s hard to say but we’re really excited about it and I’m really excited about the turnout thus far,” he said.

He said it gives local farmers a fresh opportunity to sell their products.

"Certainly a good time to be able to get out and into the open air talk to some farmers and see what they have to offer."

He said gardening and these types of markets have become more popular because of COVID-19.

"Especially this year during our pandemic times of food shortages and such. It's really been an important time for homeowners and people in the community to see where food comes from and start a garden themselves."

He also said he wants to see the market grow and expand.

"I really do. This is somewhere off the beaten path of a farmers market and it's in an area that I believe those that are interested in is growing farmers markets and I think this is a great venue for that."

The market is located at 290 Kietzke Lane.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.