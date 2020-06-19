Man pulled from Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Fighters have pulled a man from the Truckee River.

A witness noticed the man and heard him calling for help in the river near Sutro Street. Rescue crews were able to pull him from the river near John Champion Park.

The man was fully clothed. By the time he was rescued, he was unconscious and unresponsive.

The man has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

