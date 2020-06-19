Local DACA recipient responds to Supreme Court ruling

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jessica Garcia, a UNR student and DACA recipient, is breathing a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional for President Trump to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program.

“Ever since 2017 when he declared he wanted to phase out DACA, and I speak for all of us. I think we’ve all been on edge,” Garcia said.

DACA applies to those who were brought to the United States as children, but do not have permanent legal status. It protects those who qualify from being deported back to countries many have no memory of.

“So I was brought here when I was months old. I was born in a part of Mexico. But I’ve never been there I don’t have any recollection, any memories of that place,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she wants to continue to build her life here in the U.S. because it’s the only home she’s ever known.

“We’re good people,” she said. “You can’t even be eligible for DACA if you have any misdemeanors, crime in your past or present. It is automatically revoked. So if that doesn’t tell you enough, we’re in school and we contribute to this country.”

She said while the ruling is a big step and provides some security, she is asking law makers to do more.

“All I really want is a path for residency. All I really know is here. This is home to me,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.