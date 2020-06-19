How to get a pardon for a minor marijuana crime in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Board of Pardons Commissioners on Wednesday voted to pardon people convicted in Nevada of minor marijuana offenses.

It applies only to misdemeanor offenses of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and does not apply to sales-related charges.

Prior to Jan. 1, 2017, possession of an ounce or less of marijuana could mean criminal charges for a person. Recreational marijuana was allowed in 2017.

The procedure for getting the pardon is to either get the judgment of conviction from the court where the case was adjudicated or pay $27 and get the records from the Nevada Department of Public Safety here: https://rccd.nv.gov/Services/Svcs/. Then apply for the pardon using a form from the pardons board here: http://pardons.nv.gov/About/Application/.

“Today is an historic day for those who were convicted of what has long been considered a trivial crime, and is now legal under Nevada law,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Since the passage of Question 2 in 2016 and the decriminalization of possession for small amounts of marijuana, many Nevadans have had these minor offenses remain on their records, in some cases as a felony. This resolution aims to correct that and fully restore any rights lost as a result of these convictions.”

The action does not include records sealing, which the pardons board noted was outside its scope. “As a result, although these pardons forgive the underlying crimes, they do not remove the convictions from the person’s criminal records,” the board said in a statement.

Here is a link to the procedures as described by the pardons board: http://pardons.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/pardonsnvgov/draft%20marijuana.pdf

