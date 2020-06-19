Gov. Sisolak declares June 19 as Juneteenth Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak declared June 19 as Juneteenth Day, his office said Friday.

Sisolak additionally ordered flags to half staff in honor of lives lost to slavery.

The day nationally marks the day two years after the end of the Civil War that a Union general went to Galveston, Texas, to tell the last remaining slaves they were free.

“We have achieved great things in this country and in this state,” Sisolak said in a statement. “However, there is still much work to be done in the fight for equality. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are universal maxims granted to all Americans upon their birth. Unfortunately, for some races, those axioms are harder to live by and enjoy due to hate, racism, and bigotry. Now is the time for us to effect change and renew our commitment to be a better State and nation while denouncing those behaviors. Juneteenth is a perfect opportunity for self-reflection and advancement toward true freedom.”

Juneteenth got renewed attention this year.

The Associated Press reported in Nashville, Tennessee, about two dozen black men, most wearing suits, quietly stood arm in arm in front of the city’s criminal courts. Thousands of people gathered at a religious rally in downtown Atlanta, where speakers and attendees called for an end to racism. In St. Petersburg, Florida, city officials and community members celebrated with the unveiling of a block-long, colorful mural that said “Black Lives Matter.” A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth on Friday.

