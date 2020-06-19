Friday Web Weather Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn