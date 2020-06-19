Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny skies, light winds and warm temps will hang around through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Warmer weather is coming our way, with afternoons warming back into the 90s for valleys by the weekend. Expect upper 70s to low 80s in the Sierra. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoon heat early next week. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Daytime highs will remain below average today, but we’re heating up tomorrow through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the week with light afternoon winds.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week. After a Wednesday that will be on the cool side for June, temperatures are on the way up through the weekend. By Saturday, most valley locations will warm into the 90s, with 80s in the forecast for Lake Tahoe. Summer officially arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM PDT
This is Tuesday's Web Weather

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a breezy afternoon with temperatures cooler than usual. We’ll warm up this weekend with highs in the 90s.

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: May. 4, 2020 at 6:22 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Gusty winds this today will decrease. Temperatures bounce back to average tomorrow and Monday. A slow warming trend is in sight through Thursday with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A stronger storm system entering the west coast late in the week is expected to bring more winds, cooler temperatures and chances for showers by next weekend. -Mary Jane

Washoe County Sheriff's Office offers outdoor safety tips

Updated: Apr. 29, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to several search and rescue calls in the last week. According to Sheriff Balaam, more people are venturing out to escape their house and to enjoy warmer temperatures.

Sierra storm could bring more than 2 feet of snow by Monday

Updated: Apr. 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT
The National Weather Service issued a worsening forecast, including more than 2 feet  of snow possible near the Sierra crest by early Monday.

Late winter storm could bring heavy snow to Sierra, Tahoe

Updated: Apr. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT
|
By AP
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch effective Saturday afternoon through Monday morning for the Tahoe area.