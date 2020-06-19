Advertisement

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

Nevada System of Higher Education emblem.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Board of Regents voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Melody Rose as the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education on Thursday.

Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor.

She later served as president of the Portland, Oregon-area Marylhurst University, which shuttered in 2018.

Per the contract, Rose will receive a $437,750 base salary for four years and oversee Nevada’s two doctoral-degree granting universities in Las Vegas and Reno, four community colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

