Advertisement

Fire at Dayton’s historic railroad depot a hard hit for those part of restoration

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:36 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, the iconic Carson and Colorado Railroad Depot was engulfed in flames. The historic depot, built in 1881, burnt to the ground while in the middle of a hard-fought restoration effort.

“At first, such bad news is hard to believe,“ said Stony Tennant, a Dayton resident for 57 years who’d been at the forefront of the depot’s restoration for over two decades. “I didn’t even want to come down and see it.”

Tennant, who helps run the Historical Society of Dayton Valley, says the depot’s lot was nearly turned into a pharmacy in 1999. Since then, a county-wide effort has helped bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure the land and maintain the building, which over its 139-year history has went from a railroad depot, to a residence and plans were in line for a restored museum.

“We wanted to make this an attractive entrance that drew people into downtown,” Tennant said. “Now, it’ll never be.”

On Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s arrested 63-year-old Kurt Selzer of Ventura, Calif. He admitted to lighting at least two fires in the area, but as of Thursday night had yet to be charged with burning down the depot.

Tennant, who also mentioned no possible igniters within the depot, didn’t need to wait for a charge to claim they’d gotten the person responsible.

“The hours of my life I’ve invested in this, he just stole from me,” said Tennant. “That’s what makes part of me so bitter about what he did.”

“This fire, this act ... has taken parts of my life away.”

Much of the wood set aside for the depot’s renovation was preserved, but Tennant says it’s too early to say what will come of the location. For now, Dayton’s longtime locals will attempt to heal from the emotional scar caused by losing a beloved landmark.

" It makes me sad for my community that we’ve lost such an icon.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.

News

Burning Down of Carson & Colorado Railroad Depot a Devastating Blow to Dayton

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

Updated: 6 hours ago
Melody Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

News

Mormon Crickets

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mormon Crickets are on the move across Northern Nevada.

News

Rebuilding The Reno Phil

Updated: 7 hours ago
Season 52 for the Reno Phil will look and sound a bit different, due to COVID-19 health guidelines.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local DACA recipient responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
A local DACA recipient is sharing her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling.

News

Face masks required at table games without barriers in Nev. casinos

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The next time you go inside a casino, you could be asked to wear a face mask.