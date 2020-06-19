Fire at Dayton’s historic railroad depot a hard hit for those part of restoration

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, the iconic Carson and Colorado Railroad Depot was engulfed in flames. The historic depot, built in 1881, burnt to the ground while in the middle of a hard-fought restoration effort.

“At first, such bad news is hard to believe,“ said Stony Tennant, a Dayton resident for 57 years who’d been at the forefront of the depot’s restoration for over two decades. “I didn’t even want to come down and see it.”

Tennant, who helps run the Historical Society of Dayton Valley, says the depot’s lot was nearly turned into a pharmacy in 1999. Since then, a county-wide effort has helped bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure the land and maintain the building, which over its 139-year history has went from a railroad depot, to a residence and plans were in line for a restored museum.

“We wanted to make this an attractive entrance that drew people into downtown,” Tennant said. “Now, it’ll never be.”

On Thursday, Lyon County Sheriff’s arrested 63-year-old Kurt Selzer of Ventura, Calif. He admitted to lighting at least two fires in the area, but as of Thursday night had yet to be charged with burning down the depot.

Tennant, who also mentioned no possible igniters within the depot, didn’t need to wait for a charge to claim they’d gotten the person responsible.

“The hours of my life I’ve invested in this, he just stole from me,” said Tennant. “That’s what makes part of me so bitter about what he did.”

“This fire, this act ... has taken parts of my life away.”

Much of the wood set aside for the depot’s renovation was preserved, but Tennant says it’s too early to say what will come of the location. For now, Dayton’s longtime locals will attempt to heal from the emotional scar caused by losing a beloved landmark.

" It makes me sad for my community that we’ve lost such an icon.”

