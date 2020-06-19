Douglas County home seriously damaged by fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A family in Douglas County has been displaced after their home caught fire Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020.

East Fork Fire responded about 12pm.

The family reportedly noticed smoke coming from the attic. They were all able to escape the house safely.

The home suffered extensive damage. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

