DMV driving tests temporarily suspended

Commercial driving tests will continue
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo(Nevada DMV)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said Friday it is temporarily suspending driving skills tests for all drivers except commercial vehicles after a Las Vegas DMV examiner contracted COVID-19. They are expected to resume Monday, June 22.

“We’re taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first.”

Driving tests resumed last Monday for the first time since the March 16 shutdown due to COVID-19.

A driving test examiner at the West Flamingo DMV office in Las Vegas tested positive for the coronavirus. The examiner wore full personal protective gear including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed on Monday and Tuesday.  The employee has not been to work since Jun 17.

