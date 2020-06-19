Advertisement

City of Reno to dedicate mural and call to action

This one piece of a mural at Reno City Hall, which isn't fully finished, highlights local and national civil rights leaders, equality, unity and Black Lives Matter issues.
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will host a mural dedication and call to action event at Reno City Hall on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The city says muralist Joe C. Rock’s mural on the damaged City Hall building during the riots is meant to unify the community by highlighting local and national civil rights leaders, equality, unity and Black Lives Matter issues.

The City of Reno says Rock is paid $3,000 for the mural from Reno City Council Member Maomi Duerr’s Discrtionary funds.

“The Black Lives Matter message has become obscured by rioting and violence,” Duerr said in a news release. “The movement needs to be center stage, and the message heard loud and clear. My hope is that this mural and call to action will bring a sense of unity and momentum to our community. We need to open our hearts and minds, so that we can truly listen and learn from each other, with the goal of making needed and lasting change.”

Attendees are asked to please RSVP, and will be encouraged to wear a face covering and adhere to COVID-19 social-distancing measures.

The mural dedication will take place before a free speech activity celebrating Juneteenth, scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Reno City Plaza.

The City says it is recruiting other artists to paint boards across the community.

