Advertisement

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

LMPD Chief: 'Your conduct demands your termination'
Officer Brett Hankison
Officer Brett Hankison(WAVE)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Hankison was one of three LMPD officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, and once his name and picture started surfacing on local media, several women started coming forward in recent weeks alleging Hankison sexually assaulted them.

Below is a very brief statement Fischer made on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. Friday:

“Thank you for joining us for a brief by important announcement. Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison. Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law which I very much would like to see changed, the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision. I know that you will have questions, and I’m sorry that I cannot answer them because of the state law KRS Chapter 67C.3261F. Please direct any questions about the state law precluding us from commenting further to Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell. Thank you.”

It’s not clear if the other two LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death -- Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- will be disciplined. The trio served a warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13, as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he and Taylor asked who was knocking at the door, there was no reply. Then, when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

An hour earlier, WAVE 3 News reported that FBI agents were at Taylor’s home Friday morning, 98 days after her death.

LMPD shared with local media Chief Rob Schroeder’s pre-termination letter to Hankison. The letter states Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment without knowing what he was shooting at.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote to Hankison, who, according to the letter, had previously been disciplined for “reckless conduct that injured (an) innocent person.”

“Your conduct demands your termination,” Schroeder continued.

The letter redacted the date on which Hankison will have an opportunity to defend himself.

The Taylor shooting has driven three weeks of civil unrest across Louisville, at a time when protests have packed streets in hundreds of cities around the country. Taylor supporters have demanded the three officers be fired and charged, but no criminal charges have been filed in the case. Hankison also has not been charged in connection with the sex-assault allegations.

Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his office’s investigation is still ongoing, adding that he wouldn’t share any specifics about it until it is complete.

Latest News

News

New farmers market comes to Reno

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
New farmers market is now in Reno.

News

Douglas County home seriously damaged by fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire was reported about noon on Friday, June 19, 2020.

News

City of Reno to dedicate mural and call to action

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Reno will host a mural dedication and call to action event at Reno City Hall on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

News

WCSO warns of water safety after couple rescued from Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The sheriff's office is reminding you to plan for Lake Tahoe's cold temperatures this summer.

Latest News

News

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

News

Shades of Queening hosting Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local black women’s empowerment group, Shades of Queening, will host a Juneteenth celebration at City Plaza Friday. The event is called Freedom Friday and people are encouraged to bring chalk and write messages on the city’s plaza.

News

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 7 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.