Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off canceled this year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -COVID-19 claims another regional entertainment event as the 2020 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off has been canceled, the Nugget Casino Resort said Friday.

The Nugget cited COVID-19 related state and local government event restrictions for the cancelation.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make, but we are canceling the 2020 event for the safety of our local residents and loyal guests,” Nugget Senior Vice President and General Manager Mark Sterbens said in a statement. “We are committed to returning with a bigger and better Rib Cook Off, Labor Day weekend of 2021.”

The event is held annually around the Labor Day weekend around Victorian Square in Sparks. Attendance is in the tens of thousands as 20 or more crews make barbecue.

