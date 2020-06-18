WCSO arrest Sun Valley arson suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man has been arrested, accused of setting his home on fire

On June 15, 2020, Washoe County deputies were called to a home on Carnes Drive in Sun Valley for a report of a structure fire.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old James David Mcerquiaga got into a verbal disturbance with two of his roommates.

He then allegedly started a fire in the home and fled, nearly hitting the roommates with his car.

Yesterday, deputies were called back out to the same home for a report of another fight.

They say they found probable cause to arrest Mcerquiaga for starting the fire.

Mcerquiaga is currently booked in the Washoe County Jail on a number of charges including first degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, battery and destruction of property.

