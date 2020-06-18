Advertisement

Washoe County temporarily suspends asymptomatic virus tests

Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Washoe County has temporarily suspended COVID-19 testing of most people with no symptoms because of a backlog of test samples at the state lab caused in part by increased testing of inmates at state institutions.

The number of new cases reported statewide Wednesday dropped sharply from the peak number of 379 new cases on Monday to 184 on Tuesday.

Washoe County began testing asymptomatic people on June 1 but has suspended the practice until next week due to the state lab backlog. County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says vulnerable populations continue to be tested whether they have symptoms or not.

