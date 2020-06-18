Washoe County School District opening athletic facilities on July 6th

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school sports are making a return in Northern Nevada, with COVID-19 concerns in mind.

On June 9th, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive allowing schools in Nevada to open their buildings and facilities for summer learning and sports. This week, the Washoe County School District announced it would bring athletes back on campus starting July 6th.

“We didn’t open up right away,” said Dr. Kristen McNeill, superintendent of the Washoe County School District. “We wanted to make sure we had established plans in place, that the plans were approved and our coach’s had the training for that.”

McNeill says they’ll start with just fall sports and “see what happens” before allowing others to hold summer trainings. Any activities taking place will look much different, with strict regulations around social distance, group gatherings, sanitation and more. Coaches will have to submit their plans to follow these rules before being allowed to start.

“They’re going to have to follow those protocols,” said McNeill. “If they don’t follow those protocols, we’ll have to take action.”

Brad Rose, head football coach at Sparks High School, is excited to get back on the field after months of virtual work.

“A lot of us get into this for one reason only: to help our community and future generations,” said Rose. “The fact that July 6th, we can actually see them, talk to them, be around them. That’s the best thing about it and I think that’s what has a lot of coaches fired up.”

Rose says they’ll re-arrange some of their weight room to keep workouts spaced. The regulations also require kids to be put in groups, or pods, and always work with out the same peers. Rose envisions a lot of individual drills, especially for football teams.

“Thinking through how we can do this safely, productively and keep it going so we may have a season once August comes around,” said Rose.

Rose, admitting we’re far from “filling stadiums”, says he’s most excited for the young people he coaches to feel some sort of normalcy.

“It’s tough on kids, especially teenagers, who are used to being involved 24/7,” said Rose. “From school, to practice, to early morning weights, to having it just stop.”

“I was excited for July 6th, I think my guys are even more.”

