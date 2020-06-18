Advertisement

Sparks police discuss fatal officer-involved shooting from 2018

This is a screenshot from a Sparks Police Department officer's camera as police fired on Rolando Brizuela, who died at the scene. Brizuela pulled out a Ruger 9mm handgun, racked the slide and began raising it at officers when they shot him.
This is a screenshot from a Sparks Police Department officer's camera as police fired on Rolando Brizuela, who died at the scene. Brizuela pulled out a Ruger 9mm handgun, racked the slide and began raising it at officers when they shot him.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released an update on an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 block of London Circle on July 17, 2018.

Police said they were trying to talk to Rolando Brizuela, 57, a suspect in a battery when they saw Brizuela holding a handgun. Police told him to drop the gun but instead he racked the slide and began to point towards officers, police said.

Police fired at Brizuela, striking him. He died at the scene.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

“The Sparks Police Department has chosen provide the critical incident community briefing and video for transparency, to simplify availability, and to help provide the community with a better understanding of the events that took place on July 17, 2018,” Sparks Police Chief Pete Krall said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.

News

Fire at Dayton’s historic railroad depot a hard hit for those part of restoration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The burning down of Dayton's Carson-Colorado Railroad Depot

News

Burning Down of Carson & Colorado Railroad Depot a Devastating Blow to Dayton

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

Updated: 6 hours ago
Melody Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

News

Mormon Crickets

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mormon Crickets are on the move across Northern Nevada.

News

Rebuilding The Reno Phil

Updated: 7 hours ago
Season 52 for the Reno Phil will look and sound a bit different, due to COVID-19 health guidelines.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local DACA recipient responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
A local DACA recipient is sharing her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling.