Sparks police discuss fatal officer-involved shooting from 2018

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released an update on an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 block of London Circle on July 17, 2018.

Police said they were trying to talk to Rolando Brizuela, 57, a suspect in a battery when they saw Brizuela holding a handgun. Police told him to drop the gun but instead he racked the slide and began to point towards officers, police said.

Police fired at Brizuela, striking him. He died at the scene.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

“The Sparks Police Department has chosen provide the critical incident community briefing and video for transparency, to simplify availability, and to help provide the community with a better understanding of the events that took place on July 17, 2018,” Sparks Police Chief Pete Krall said in a statement.

