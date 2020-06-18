Search for suspects who attacked journalist during Reno riots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspects who attacked a journalist during the downtown Reno riots on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Detectives say the suspects battered the journalist because he had recorded them damaging City Hall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.