Search for suspects who attacked journalist during Reno riots

Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects (seen here) who attacked a journalist outside City Hall.
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects (seen here) who attacked a journalist outside City Hall.(Reno Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspects who attacked a journalist during the downtown Reno riots on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Detectives say the suspects battered the journalist because he had recorded them damaging City Hall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

