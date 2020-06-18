Advertisement

Veterans Parkway reopened at Rio Wrangler

A manufactured home sits on its side on Veterans Parkway and Rio Wrangler in South Reno.
A manufactured home sits on its side on Veterans Parkway and Rio Wrangler in South Reno.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A manufactured building has been removed after blocking lanes at Veterans Parkway and Rio Wrangler in south Reno.

The Reno Police Department says the truck was turning right from Rio Wrangler to Veterans Parkway when the trailer became unattached. The building is part of a portable classroom.

No injuries were reported.

One lane in each direction of Rio Wrangler was closed until the building could be removed.

Veterans Parkway was fully opened just before 4pm.

