Veterans Parkway reopened at Rio Wrangler

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A manufactured building has been removed after blocking lanes at Veterans Parkway and Rio Wrangler in south Reno.

The Reno Police Department says the truck was turning right from Rio Wrangler to Veterans Parkway when the trailer became unattached. The building is part of a portable classroom.

No injuries were reported.

One lane in each direction of Rio Wrangler was closed until the building could be removed.

Veterans Parkway was fully opened just before 4pm.

