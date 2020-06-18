Advertisement

Preventing bird-caused wildfires

Private-public partnership aims at preventing wildfires by tackling an unusual cause
Truckee Meadows Fire crew clears potential wildfire fuel from base of power pole.
Truckee Meadows Fire crew clears potential wildfire fuel from base of power pole.(Wade Barnett)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whine of a chainsaw was echoing from a hillside above a rural neighborhood at the south end of Washoe Valley this morning.

A group of men--in firefighting gear--were hard at work, doing the sort of thing we see them doing at wildfires, clearing a patch of land of potential fuel. The men, in fact, were firefighters, veterans actually, but there was no fire, And the land they were clearing was at the base of a power pole.

Equipment on the poles can fail and cause fires, but this work is also aimed at another ignition source. Birds are attracted to these lines and poles with sometimes fatal and fiery results.

“It does happen,” says August Isernhagen of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.” I think in the last two years within a half mile of this location we’ve had two starts from power lines and birds. That exact scenario.”

The Truckee Meadows Fire crew would not be here doing this work, if not for a partnership with NV Energy which is footing the bill.

“It’s just going to make our communities safer,” says Mark Regan, a veteran firefighter now with NV Energy as its Fire Mitigation Specialist.

They will also be clearing land along their right of way, a potential start on a fire break should it ever be needed. This is their daily assignment, but should a fire break out they’ll be ready to leave their day jobs and join the fight.

They face a big job. There are more than 900 miles of power line in Washoe County alone, but pole by pole, mile by mile, over time Isernhagen says there’s confidence it will pay off.

“Obviously the impact of treating one pole is miniscule, but as we hit this day after day, week after week, with multiple resources, it will have a huge impact.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pardons for Minor Marijuana Offenses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nevada Pardons Board granted pardons for minor marijuana convictions.

KOLO

Report highlights malicious Google Chrome extensions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Google Chrome extensions are being used to spy on users.

News

Fire at Dayton’s historic railroad depot a hard hit for those part of restoration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The burning down of Dayton's Carson-Colorado Railroad Depot

News

Burning Down of Carson & Colorado Railroad Depot a Devastating Blow to Dayton

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

Updated: 6 hours ago
Melody Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

News

Mormon Crickets

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mormon Crickets are on the move across Northern Nevada.

News

Rebuilding The Reno Phil

Updated: 7 hours ago
Season 52 for the Reno Phil will look and sound a bit different, due to COVID-19 health guidelines.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Local DACA recipient responds to Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
A local DACA recipient is sharing her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling.