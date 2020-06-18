Police rescue toddlers, dad after he drove off cliff in Calif.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man is in police custody and his twin toddlers are in the hospital after he drove off a cliff in what police say was a suicide attempt.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports Robert Brians was booked Monday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and child cruelty. Brians could not be reached for comment and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Police say his wife called 911 early Saturday to report her husband’s plans.

A K-9 police officer using a 100-foot-long canine leash rappelled down the cliff and saved the family. The twins are in stable condition.

Video shows dramatic rescue after father allegedly intentionally drove off a cliff REMARKABLE RESCUE: A San Diego, California father is facing charges after police say he intentionally drove off a cliff with his two twin daughters as new video shows the dramatic rescue of the toddlers. David Muir reports. https://abcn.ws/310Wixt Posted by ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

