One dead in officer-involved shooting in Pershing County

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) -A person is dead after stabbing a police dog and resisting arrest on Wednesday, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The deceased was described in a press release only as a male motorist and said his name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It happened when Pershing County deputies went to the Humboldt Sink area about 12 miles west of Lovelock and about 73 miles east of Reno on a report of a motorist who needed help. Deputies found he was wanted on a warrant.

The motorist resisted arrest and an attempt to use a TASER was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorist got into his early model Winnebago and refused to get out and drove away, colliding with a patrol vehicle head, forcing it off the road. The sheriff’s office pursued and the Winnebago struck patrol vehicles at least two more times, the sheriff’s office said.

After a short chase, they got the Winnebago to stop. The motorist refused to exit his vehicle and a police dog was deployed and the motorist got out of the Winnebago and began stabbing the dog in the neck with a large knife, the sheriff’s office said.

“Having exhausted all other options, a Pershing County Deputy discharged his service firearm at the motorist striking him in the upper torso,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The motorist was taken by ambulance to Pershing General Hospital and died from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

