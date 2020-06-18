Mormon Crickets invade Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Their sound is unlike any other cricket.

Their size and numbers these days nearly incalculable just north of Reno.

They are Mormon Crickets,

Bill Meyer who is helping lay the foundation for his future home says you should have been here yesterday. “I scared about three of them, and they started to run away,” says Bill, “And then I realized, there was a million man march going on, and it looked like the whole the whole left side of the property was moving south,” he says. Bill says he’s never seen anything like it.

“Oh they are creepy yeah,” he says. This is one of about three packs the Agriculture Department has its eyes on.

One is bad enough, literally thousands is overwhelming.

A person can hear them move, see them eat--crops and co-crickets--with the same voraciousness.

State Etmologist Jeff Knight says the last time this many crickets were reported was back in 2004.

It appears to be weather related. “Most likely the outbreaks seem to, be drought related,” says Knight. “In the fact that, the drought may trigger some of the eggs that didn’t hatch when they were first laid, to actually develop and hatch so you get these numbers,” he says.

In Bill's small corner of the world, the crickets have invaded his home's foundation, and the surrounding land, along with the utility box.

The front loader has killed several as he attempts to finish up his work.

The Department of Agriculture wants to hear from residents if they see the crickets as they are the only agency that can treat them on federal land. As for Bill he says he is just going to wait the crickets out. Hopefully they will head on down the road and he can continue building his dream house.

For more information, visit http://agri.nv.gov/Plant/Entomology/Entomology_Home/.

