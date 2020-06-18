Advertisement

Local law enforcement reacts to President Trump’s executive order

President Trump signed an executive order on policing on June 16, 2020.
President Trump signed an executive order on policing on June 16, 2020.(KOLO)
By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:21 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Trump signed an executive order on June 16, 2020 encouraging law enforcement to follow higher standards on use of force and de-escalation, incentivized by funding. Some of the provisions in the order are already in place at the Reno and Sparks Police Departments.

“We have a program like that called the Mobile Outreach Safety Team that we’ve had for over a decade here at the Reno Police Department. It’s designed to specifically address individuals who are experiencing crisis in our community,” Travis Warren, public information officer for RPD, said.

Sparks also has a similar provision in place.

“We have most workers for mental health type of situations that ride with officers every single day,” Damon O’Connell, public information officer for SPD, said.

The president also called for a ban on choke holds, except in some situations.

“Choke holds will be banned, unless an officers life is at risk,” President Trump said.

Reno and Sparks do not use choke holds. They do however, use the carotid restraint when necessary.

“It’s basically bilateral pressure of the outside portion of your neck and it doesn’t stop the circulation of your breathing. What it does is it knocks a person out for a very, very short period of time like 10 seconds or less,” O’Connell explained.

Warren said it is an option for officers to use when necessary.

“If an officer is in a life or death fight for their lives it would be something they would have an ability to use in those circumstances,” Warren said.

The executive order also encourages departments to report misconduct to a national registry. Both Reno and Sparks track this internally, but those records are not public under NRS 289.

“There’s actually state law that prohibits us from doing that at the moment so we have to fall in line with what state law reads,” Warren said.

The departments both said they want to continue to build and maintain trust and transparency with the communities they serve.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘BLM but so does yours’: Women pay for deputy’s meal

Updated: 1 hour ago
When two women decided to pay for a Tennessee deputy’s breakfast, their gesture surprisingly wasn’t the sweetest part of his day.

News

Local business launches virtual fundraiser challenge to support Eddy House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Intuit is holding a virtual challenge fundraiser to support the Eddy House.

National

Cream of Wheat to review use of chef mascot on packaging

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cream of Wheat has announced a review of its mascot, following other major food brands who announced they would change or review the use of packaging accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

News

Justices reject end to DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Latest News

News

WCSO arrest Sun Valley arson suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has arrested James Mcerquiaga for suspected arson in Sun Valley.

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

National

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy.

National

World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died at 103.

National

Europe hit by local infection spikes; China's outbreak wanes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ELENA BECATOROS, KEN MORITSUGU and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
The virus has infected more than 8.3 million people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

National

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

Updated: 9 hours ago
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a California park was killed in a gunbattle with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies seeking him as kidnap and assault suspect, according to authorities and a family lawyer.