Local law enforcement reacts to President Trump’s executive order

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Trump signed an executive order on June 16, 2020 encouraging law enforcement to follow higher standards on use of force and de-escalation, incentivized by funding. Some of the provisions in the order are already in place at the Reno and Sparks Police Departments.

“We have a program like that called the Mobile Outreach Safety Team that we’ve had for over a decade here at the Reno Police Department. It’s designed to specifically address individuals who are experiencing crisis in our community,” Travis Warren, public information officer for RPD, said.

Sparks also has a similar provision in place.

“We have most workers for mental health type of situations that ride with officers every single day,” Damon O’Connell, public information officer for SPD, said.

The president also called for a ban on choke holds, except in some situations.

“Choke holds will be banned, unless an officers life is at risk,” President Trump said.

Reno and Sparks do not use choke holds. They do however, use the carotid restraint when necessary.

“It’s basically bilateral pressure of the outside portion of your neck and it doesn’t stop the circulation of your breathing. What it does is it knocks a person out for a very, very short period of time like 10 seconds or less,” O’Connell explained.

Warren said it is an option for officers to use when necessary.

“If an officer is in a life or death fight for their lives it would be something they would have an ability to use in those circumstances,” Warren said.

The executive order also encourages departments to report misconduct to a national registry. Both Reno and Sparks track this internally, but those records are not public under NRS 289.

“There’s actually state law that prohibits us from doing that at the moment so we have to fall in line with what state law reads,” Warren said.

The departments both said they want to continue to build and maintain trust and transparency with the communities they serve.

