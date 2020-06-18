Local business launches virtual fundraiser challenge to support Eddy House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A global software company, Intuit, started a virtual challenge fundraiser this week to support the Eddy House. Intuit’s Reno branch donated $2,500 dollars and is challenging people and businesses to match its donation.

“Any donation amount is needed and appreciated by Eddy House,” said Sean Smith with Intuit. Eddy House CEO Diaz Dixon said a $50,000 donation from the community can help 150 homeless youth.

Dixon said the pandemic has pushed back some of its usual fundraisers and have set them back on housing and allocating resources to local youth.

“Without the fundraisers that COVID-19 has impacted, it definitely slows us down, for the services that we can deliver, it slows down our whole strategic planning in dealing with youth homelessness, and it slows down the ability for them to get out and be active members in the community again.”

The money will help feed, house, and provide resources to homeless youth. Dixon said, “Of course all the kids that are coming through our program, when they get here, initially, they do not have a dime to their name, so they are not paying for our services, so this is a huge boost for us and our community.”

To donate you can call Eddy House or https://eddyhouse.org/contact/

The last day to donate is July 1st.

